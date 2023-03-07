Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

DLB stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. 396,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,213. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.