Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

