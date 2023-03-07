Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $315.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $344.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $316.32 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.85.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after buying an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.