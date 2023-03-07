dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

DOTD traded down GBX 5.04 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 91.97 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,817. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.87. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.39 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £275.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.50, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

dotdigital Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Alistair Gurney purchased 27,000 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,110 ($30,194.81). Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

