Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

