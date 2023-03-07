Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.69

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 65123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.
Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
