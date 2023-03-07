Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Duluth Trading Up 3.3 %

DLTH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 44.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 179.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

