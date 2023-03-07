Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.87

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 24726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 246,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.