East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERESW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 145,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

