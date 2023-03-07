Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.2% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.