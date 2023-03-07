Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

