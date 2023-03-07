Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 91,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

