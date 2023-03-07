Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 383,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 143,838 shares during the period.

Shares of EBON stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 26,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,746. Ebang International has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

