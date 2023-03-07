eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $44.75. 5,970,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.