eCash (XEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.24 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $603.10 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,502.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00557383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00169505 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,326,329,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,326,379,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

