eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $583.73 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $583.73 million and $6.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,063.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00551541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00169356 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,327,148,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,327,173,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.