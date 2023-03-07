Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 296,073 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

