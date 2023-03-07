Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

ECL opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.43. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

