Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of EW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 3,494,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
