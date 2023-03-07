Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 3,494,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.