EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

EH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 455,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,938. EHang has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EHang by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

