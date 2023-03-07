Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,017,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,333 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 8.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,059,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $318.96 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $257.86 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $303.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

