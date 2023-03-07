Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.3% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,048,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,753,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,845,000 after acquiring an additional 451,536 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $11,409,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY opened at $321.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.29.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.