Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.64% of Eli Lilly and worth $23,471,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.66. 722,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.55 and its 200-day moving average is $341.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.57.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

