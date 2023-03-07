ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.48 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $590.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00038674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00219760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,358.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12610023 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $424.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

