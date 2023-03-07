Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

