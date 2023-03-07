Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. 1,204,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,837. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

