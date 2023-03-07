Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.19

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Energi has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $182,204.42 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024027 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,165,414 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

