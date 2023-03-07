ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG stock remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 130,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ENGlobal

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.