Enigma Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $59,634.88 and $112,985.44 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00423013 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.32 or 0.28592869 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

