Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

