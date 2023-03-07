Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.
In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ENTG traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.28.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
