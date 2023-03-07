Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.