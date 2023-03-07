ERC20 Hits Market Cap of $10.38 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $51.88 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00922358 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $71.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

