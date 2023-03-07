Ergo Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006605 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $99.01 million and approximately $870,325.73 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,480.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00392853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00678233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00087851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00557839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,680,043 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

