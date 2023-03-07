ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Update

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 640,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE ESAB traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. 489,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,157. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,729 shares of company stock worth $596,645.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ESAB by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

