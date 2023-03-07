ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,306. ESGEN Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

