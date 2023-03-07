Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.22 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,563.75 or 0.06977218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $191.36 billion and approximately $5.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023678 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

