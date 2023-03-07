Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190.78 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,559.01 or 0.06997494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion and $6.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00072805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000976 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

