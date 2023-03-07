EthereumFair Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $37.14 million and $822,749.15 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00424247 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28676286 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.30501889 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $834,419.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

