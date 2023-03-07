Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 96,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euroseas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESEA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Univest Sec dropped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

