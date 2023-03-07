Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €21.00 by DZ Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($22.34) target price by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.19 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.06 ($22.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,852 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.97. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.