Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia Price Performance

EYEN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 74,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,462. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.