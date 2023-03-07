EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.