EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of EYPT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.50.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
