Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131,069 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

