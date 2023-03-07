Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

