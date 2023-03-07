Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 5,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.