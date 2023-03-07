Filecoin Price Hits $5.89 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00026359 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $224.23 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

