Financial Comparison: AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 1.38% -2.65% -2.04% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AcuityAds and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AcuityAds and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 2 4 0 2.67 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 0.96 $8.42 million $0.03 55.02 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.35 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

AcuityAds beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

