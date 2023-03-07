Financial Comparison: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.05% 12.57% 0.83% FFW 26.19% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.87 $15.08 million $3.56 10.21 FFW $21.27 million 2.39 $5.72 million $5.29 8.49

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats FFW on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

