Financial Comparison: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares LiveWire Group and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveWire Group and EZGO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWire Group and EZGO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A EZGO Technologies $17.39 million 1.95 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

LiveWire Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZGO Technologies.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.