Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 65,000 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.49. 447,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,980. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

